Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee on termination of TN top vaccine official

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk Wednesday to talk about two big stories in Memphis this week.

First, a new campaign launched by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called “Tennessee on Me.” It offers a $250 airfare vouchers to entice visitors to the Volunteer State.

Weathersbee also discussed the firing of Tennessee’s former top vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus.

Watch Tonyaa’s interview here and on our streaming apps -- Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. And catch her live at the Digital Desk every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Read Tonyaa’s columns at commercialappeal.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County

Latest News

Collierville Target to reopen after closure due to fire
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 641 new cases reported Wed.
The Blues Note destination hotel
New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming soon to the Bluff City
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 14
Health dept. reports 113 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County