Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee on termination of TN top vaccine official

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk Wednesday to talk about two big stories in Memphis this week.

First, a new campaign launched by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called “Tennessee on Me.” It offers a $250 airfare vouchers to entice visitors to the Volunteer State.

Weathersbee also discussed the firing of Tennessee’s former top vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus.

Watch Tonyaa’s interview here and on our streaming apps -- Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. And catch her live at the Digital Desk every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Read Tonyaa’s columns at commercialappeal.com.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.