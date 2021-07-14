Drying out and heating up over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There could also be a pop-up shower this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. With sunshine and no rain, high temperatures will soar back to the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 74 degrees. Winds: South 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. We will also have a hot and humid day on Friday with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 104. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday afternoon, which could briefly drop temperatures.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. The best chance for rain will be Saturday night into early Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall nearby, so there will be passing showers on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

