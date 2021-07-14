Advertise with WMC
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint in Memphis.

The robbery happened at the Marathon gas station near Humphreys Boulevard early Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the business wearing a white face mask and gloves and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded money and lottery tickets from the clerk.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

