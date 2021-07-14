Ghost Town Blues Band reopens Buckman’s Main Stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the Mid-South’s most popular blues bands, Ghost Town’s Memphis is bringing the soul back into the city as COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift.

Known for its funky sound paired with New Orleans jazz and hip-hop infusions, Ghost Town Blues Band charted no.1 for the Billboard’s Blues album and no. 26 for the Billboards’ Rock album.

The group is performing Friday, August 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or 1 hour prior to performance.

Fore more information click here.

