Hot and humid through late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon, mainly in northeast Mississippi or in Lee or Phillips county Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with southwest wind at 5-10 mph. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds early, otherwise mainly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. We will also have a hot and humid day on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. The rain may push south by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.