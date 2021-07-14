LeMoyne-Owen College president plans to reintroduce school to the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new president of LeMoyne Owen College has launched a campaign to reintroduce the institution to the Memphis community.

Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs made her first talk to Memphis Rotary Club at The Bluff Restaurant on the Highland strip after her selection as the college’s 13th president in January. Bennett-Fairs shared her gratitude to the Memphis Community Foundation for a $40 million gift to the college’s endowment.

The president said LeMoyne-Owen will use a small percentage of that $40 million each year for scholarships, student support, increasing faculty, and expanding programs.

“That gift is transformational,” said Bennett-Fairs. “It says to the community, the region, and the world that the institution is needed, it’s valued, it’s important.”

Bennett-Fairs said she’s forming a vision for LeMoyne-Owen while studying student recruitment and retention, revenue, and relationships.

