Man accused of raping minor in Memphis pleads guilty to 8 counts of rape((Source: Shelby County))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of rape involving a minor pleaded guilty to that crime and seven others Tuesday.

Quantez Person pleaded guilty to five felony counts of aggravated rape and three felony counts of rape.

He was set to be tried Monday in the 2008 rape of a young girl in North Memphis. Prosecutors say Person pretended to be a friend of the child’s mother to lure her into his car.

Person faces 15 years in prison with no chance for parole.

