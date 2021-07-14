Memphis Corps of Engineers conducts high-tech testing on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis District Corps of Engineers, with the help of state transportation agencies, conducted high-tech testing on the I-40 bridge Tuesday.

MDCE says it collaborated with Tennessee and Arkansas with a goal to “improve upon existing project models.”

The agency says it plans to release more information on the testing later on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says crews are still working to repair 16 steel plates on the bridge, according to an 800-page report from an ultrasound inspection.

After two months of being shut down, officials are still projecting repairs to be complete by the end of July.

