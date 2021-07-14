Candy apples & Sam Hunt: Mid-South Fair ready to make a comeback this fall

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is ready to make a comeback this fall after COVID-19 woes brought the annual event to a halt last year.

The fair will be setting up shop from September 23 through October 3 at Landers Center in Southaven and a big lineup of attractions are in store.

More than 50 rides, 10 of which are new, will be twirling and swirling for fairgoers to enjoy. And food vendors will be serving up funnel cakes, candy apples and other fan-favorite fair foods.

Organizers say musician Sam Hunt will also be performing at the arena on September 24. Tickets are available starting at $40.50 to see the performance and fair admission is free.

If you are not attending the concert, fair tickets are available for purchase at the Landers Center box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information about what to expect during the 2021 Mid-South Fair, visit www.midsouthfair.org.

