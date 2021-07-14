New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new destination hotel is coming soon to the Bluff City and is gearing up to take over the Downtown Memphis Pinch District.

Developers say the Blues Note will not only be a destination hotel, it will also be a condo and a mixed-use development with multiple amenities, including retail and office space, a steak house restaurant, and a music studio.

The official announcement of the development will be Friday at noon.

