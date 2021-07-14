Advertise with WMC
New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming to Memphis((Source: Blues Note, LLC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new destination hotel is coming soon to the Bluff City and is gearing up to take over the Downtown Memphis Pinch District.

Developers say the Blues Note will not only be a destination hotel, it will also be a condo and a mixed-use development with multiple amenities, including retail and office space, a steak house restaurant, and a music studio.

The official announcement of the development will be Friday at noon.

