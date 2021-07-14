New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming soon to the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new destination hotel is coming soon to the Bluff City and is gearing up to take over the Downtown Memphis Pinch District.

Developers say the Blues Note will not only be a destination hotel, but it will also be a condo and a mixed-use development with multiple amenities including:

100 room entertainment and destination hotel

40 condos with floor to ceiling glass and patios

Retail and office spaces

Steak house restaurant

Music studio

Private condo pool with lounge

Custom trolley station and more

The official announcement on the development will be held Friday at noon at 463 N. Main Street.

The Blues Note destination hotel (KLR Architects)

