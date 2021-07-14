New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming soon to the Bluff City
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new destination hotel is coming soon to the Bluff City and is gearing up to take over the Downtown Memphis Pinch District.
Developers say the Blues Note will not only be a destination hotel, but it will also be a condo and a mixed-use development with multiple amenities including:
- 100 room entertainment and destination hotel
- 40 condos with floor to ceiling glass and patios
- Retail and office spaces
- Steak house restaurant
- Music studio
- Private condo pool with lounge
- Custom trolley station and more
The official announcement on the development will be held Friday at noon at 463 N. Main Street.
