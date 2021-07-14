Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming soon to the Bluff City

The Blues Note destination hotel
The Blues Note destination hotel(KLR Architects)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new destination hotel is coming soon to the Bluff City and is gearing up to take over the Downtown Memphis Pinch District.

Developers say the Blues Note will not only be a destination hotel, but it will also be a condo and a mixed-use development with multiple amenities including:

  • 100 room entertainment and destination hotel
  • 40 condos with floor to ceiling glass and patios
  • Retail and office spaces
  • Steak house restaurant
  • Music studio
  • Private condo pool with lounge
  • Custom trolley station and more

The official announcement on the development will be held Friday at noon at 463 N. Main Street.

The Blues Note destination hotel
The Blues Note destination hotel(KLR Architects)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County

Latest News

Collierville Target to reopen after closure due to fire
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee on termination of TN top vaccine official
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Mid-South Fair
Candy apples & Sam Hunt: Mid-South Fair ready to make a comeback this fall