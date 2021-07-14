Police investigating child shot near Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting involving a child.

Officers arrived on the scene of the shooting near Sharpe Ave and Amarillo Street in Southeast Orange Mound around 2:00 p.m.

A young girl, whose age is currently unknown was found with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

Memphis Police said the child is in non-critical condition.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

