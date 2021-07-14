Police investigating child shot near Orange Mound
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting involving a child.
Officers arrived on the scene of the shooting near Sharpe Ave and Amarillo Street in Southeast Orange Mound around 2:00 p.m.
A young girl, whose age is currently unknown was found with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.
Memphis Police said the child is in non-critical condition.
The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
