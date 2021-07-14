Memphis man arrested for drag racing at 90+ mph in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a man who is accused of drag racing is behind bars and facing charges.

Officers were patrolling the Midtown area when they noticed two cars racing down the street.

MPD said Alfonzo D. Linzy, 23, who was driving a 2018 black Chevy Camaro and another unidentified driver who was driving a white sedan were speeding in East Memphis near Poplar and Watkins.

The police report states that they were driving over 90 mph in a 40 mph zone, putting other drivers and pedestrians in “extreme danger”.

Linzy was pulled over by an officer and immediately taken into custody, police say.

He is being charged with reckless driving and drag racing, according to the affidavit.

