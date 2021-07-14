Shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder in Yellowood Cove case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County police are charging Metavious Bishop with second degree murder in connection to a shooting on Yellowood Cove.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to a call about a shooting on Thursday, July 8, at 8:15 p.m, where they found Ray Taylor lying in the driveway with gunshot wounds. Taylor did not survive his injuries.

The affidavit says Taylor was taking the trash out after dinner when a witness heard two gunshots outside of the home. When they looked outside, the witness saw Bishop standing near Taylor with a gun in his hand before Bishop fled the scene.

According to the affidavit, Bishop’s girlfriend was inside the house and he called her earlier and told her to meet him outside with the car keys. Bishop also sent a Snap Chat to her after the incident saying Taylor took his shirt off and ran up on them over some stuff that happened a while back.

Bishop is charged with second degree murder.

