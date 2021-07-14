Suspect indicted in elderly Berclair man’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been indicted in the murder of an elderly Berclair man.

26-year-old Adalberto Jaimez, Jr. has been indicted for first-degree murder, counts of theft of property over $10,000 and identity theft.

According to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, 79-year-old Thomas Harris’ decomposed body was found in July 2020 in the bedroom of his home on Mendenhall Cove.

Investigators say Jaimez had been staying with Harris for several weeks, but neither had ben seen for approximately 12 days and Harris’ car was missing.

Surveillance video showed that a man resembling Jaimez pulled into a service station on Summer Avenue June 28, 2020 in Harris’ vehicle and attempted to purchase gas with Harris’ credit card. The car was found abandoned July 6, 2020 at an apartment complex on Bartlett Road.

Jaimez was arrested in Florida and was returned to Memphis weeks later.

