Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger women’s soccer hosts 5 power 5s in 2021

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team, fresh off its fourth NCAA appearance in five years, announced its schedule for 2021.

The Tiger women will play 10 home matches, including five against power 5 opponents, starting with a pre-season match against nationally ranked Vanderbilt August 13.

Other home highlights include Ole Miss August 22 and Indiana August 29.

Kansas comes to the UofM September 2 from by Alabama September 5.

The Tigers will also face Auburn and Iowa State on the road.

You can see the Tiger women’s full schedule below.

2021 Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 5 – at UT Martin

Aug. 10 – at Auburn

Aug. 13 – Vanderbilt

Aug. 19 – Southeast Missouri State

Aug. 22 – Ole Miss

Aug. 26 – UAPB

Aug. 29 – Indiana

Sept. 2 – Kansas

Sept. 5 – Alabama

Sept. 9 – at Iowa State

Sept. 12 – at Drake

Sept. 16 – Temple

Sept. 23 – at UCF

Oct. 7 – at Tulsa

Oct. 10 – Cincinnati

Oct. 17 – USF

Oct. 21 – at Houston

Oct. 24 – at East Carolina

Oct. 28 – SMU

(*) preseason game

(*) American Athletic Conference game

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend

Latest News

GF Default - Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
901 FC’s Morton up for USL Player of the Week
Tennessee football recruit
Memphian Cameron Miller picks Tennessee football
Major League Baseball
Mid-South players taken on day to of MLB Draft
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown speaks on new position with UofM Tigers
Larry Brown on Tigers Basketball: 'can be anything we want it to be'