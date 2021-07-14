Tiger women’s soccer hosts 5 power 5s in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team, fresh off its fourth NCAA appearance in five years, announced its schedule for 2021.

The Tiger women will play 10 home matches, including five against power 5 opponents, starting with a pre-season match against nationally ranked Vanderbilt August 13.

Other home highlights include Ole Miss August 22 and Indiana August 29.

Kansas comes to the UofM September 2 from by Alabama September 5.

The Tigers will also face Auburn and Iowa State on the road.

You can see the Tiger women’s full schedule below.

2021 Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Schedule

Aug. 5 – at UT Martin

Aug. 10 – at Auburn

Aug. 13 – Vanderbilt

Aug. 19 – Southeast Missouri State

Aug. 22 – Ole Miss

Aug. 26 – UAPB

Aug. 29 – Indiana

Sept. 2 – Kansas

Sept. 5 – Alabama

Sept. 9 – at Iowa State

Sept. 12 – at Drake

Sept. 16 – Temple

Sept. 23 – at UCF

Oct. 7 – at Tulsa

Oct. 10 – Cincinnati

Oct. 17 – USF

Oct. 21 – at Houston

Oct. 24 – at East Carolina

Oct. 28 – SMU

(*) preseason game

(*) American Athletic Conference game

