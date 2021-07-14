Tiger women’s soccer hosts 5 power 5s in 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team, fresh off its fourth NCAA appearance in five years, announced its schedule for 2021.
The Tiger women will play 10 home matches, including five against power 5 opponents, starting with a pre-season match against nationally ranked Vanderbilt August 13.
Other home highlights include Ole Miss August 22 and Indiana August 29.
Kansas comes to the UofM September 2 from by Alabama September 5.
The Tigers will also face Auburn and Iowa State on the road.
You can see the Tiger women’s full schedule below.
2021 Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Schedule
Aug. 5 – at UT Martin
Aug. 10 – at Auburn
Aug. 13 – Vanderbilt
Aug. 19 – Southeast Missouri State
Aug. 22 – Ole Miss
Aug. 26 – UAPB
Aug. 29 – Indiana
Sept. 2 – Kansas
Sept. 5 – Alabama
Sept. 9 – at Iowa State
Sept. 12 – at Drake
Sept. 16 – Temple
Sept. 23 – at UCF
Oct. 7 – at Tulsa
Oct. 10 – Cincinnati
Oct. 17 – USF
Oct. 21 – at Houston
Oct. 24 – at East Carolina
Oct. 28 – SMU
(*) preseason game
(*) American Athletic Conference game
