Warm & mainly dry pattern in place for now, but weekend rain chances are increasing

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, dry air from the southwest is streaming into the Mid-South allowing more seasonable temperatures, but our next system is already lining up and will bring rain to the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, Southwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

