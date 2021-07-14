Warm & mainly dry pattern in place for now, but weekend rain chances are increasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm, dry air from the southwest is streaming into the Mid-South allowing more seasonable temperatures, but our next system is already lining up and will bring rain to the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, Southwest winds at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs again in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.