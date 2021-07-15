Overnight shooting under investigation in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department confirms an overnight shooting is under investigation in the downtown area.

One person was shot just after 12:30 Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at MLK and Second where paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital.

Investigators are working to find any evidence that could lead to catching a suspect in this case. If you know any information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

