3 dead in Arkansas home

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLT, Ark. (WMC) - Colt Fire Department, St. Francis County Sheriff, detectives and coroner responded to a triple death Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Miles Kimble was on the scene to remove the bodies of two men and one woman. He stated that is saddened him that three residents of St. Frances County died in the home.

The investigation is ongoing but firefighters reportedly found a “deadly leavel of carbon onoxide” along with noxious fumes on the scene.

