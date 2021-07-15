7-year-old girl recovering after shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A seven-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after she was shot in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Sharpe Avenue.

The little girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

We have limited information as to what exactly happened. The woman who called 911, who is also a relative of the girl, says the seven-year-old was in a car with her parents and they were coming to visit them.

One neighbor believes there was some type of road rage incident. WMC is working to confirm this information.

Neighbors in the area say shootings happen often in the area and that it’s a shame they are now happening in broad daylight.

The woman we talked to is still shaken up and says no one should go through this.

“She was conscious and it was just something that I’ve never seen before,” said Telisha Felix.

Memphis police say the suspect fled the scene in a gray/silver newer model Toyota with tinted windows.

