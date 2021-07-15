Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Approaching front increases rain chances going into the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move out of the Plains tomorrow and make a slow push east toward the Mid-South. This will bring the return of a rainy pattern that will be in place for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with s slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Memphis crime
Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 15, 2021
weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Continued hot and humid with a stray storm possible
BB
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant Thursday Morning Mid-South Weather - July 15 2021