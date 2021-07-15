Approaching front increases rain chances going into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move out of the Plains tomorrow and make a slow push east toward the Mid-South. This will bring the return of a rainy pattern that will be in place for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures again in the mid 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with s slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

