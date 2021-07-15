Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Stopping the spiral towards deep depression

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Major depressive disorder affects more than 19 million people in the United States and two million are kids. Did you know major depressive disorder is more prevalent in women than in men? Are things we do every day that are making us more prone to depression?

Irritated, down, angry, bored, indifferent, tired, lethargic.

“We all have struggles, there’s not one of us on the planet that’s not struggling with something,” David Baker, PhD, LLC, a psychotherapist performance management consultant, told Ivanhoe.

First, watch what you eat. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that the healthier a person’s diet, the lower their risk of depression. The more processed foods you eat the higher risk you have. Also, spending too much time alone can impact your mood.

“I have not been the friend that I wanted to be to my best friend,” said Baker.

A study out of the University of North Carolina found that people with close social ties had lower blood pressure, body mass index, waist circumference and levels of inflammation markers than those that were socially isolated and try to cut back on multitasking on your media. In fact, experts estimate that the average amount of time spent multitasking on devices has doubled from an hour and a half to almost three hours a day.

“Can you ask yourself, as a mental health check-in, ‘What is it that I’m desiring, longing for, but not having’,” said Baker.

So, bottom line, turn off your phone and have a healthy dinner with your friends. It just may be the perk-me-up you need.

Last year The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline received more than 800,000 calls. This is a 27 percent increase from 2019. The helpline is a confidential, free, 24-hour information service. If you’re feeling down and want to talk to someone, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Jenna Ehrlich, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Memphis crime
Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight
St. Bernards ICU currently only has around 5 patients suffering from COVID symptoms, but...
Mississippi reports at least 7 kids in ICU with COVID-19

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Stopping the spiral towards deep depression
(Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital requiring employee vaccination
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
TN governor pushes back on claims surrounding youth vaccinations
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims