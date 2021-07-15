Continued hot and humid with a stray storm possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or storm possible this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with southwest wind at 5-10 mph. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Friday afternoon into Friday night.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. The rain may push south by Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers or storms are possible Monday and Tuesday, but they will not widespread. Rain chances will be pretty low by Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

