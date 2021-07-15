Advertise with WMC
DeSoto Co. sheriff’s deputy seriously injured in crash((Source: GoFundMe))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Desoto County sheriff’s deputy was injured in a vehicle accident last week.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Caelan Coyle was on duty in his patrol car when he was involved in a crash at Pleasant Hill and Church Road.

Coyle suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. A GoFundMe account has been set up on Coyle’s behalf.

