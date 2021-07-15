First Alert to heavy rain and drop in temps this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning, but a few pop-up showers will be possible this afternoon. However, it looks like much of the area will remain dry today. With sunshine and a lack of rain, high temperatures will reach the lower 90s and the heat index will park around 100. Any rain that develops will end around sunset and low temperatures will drop to the mid 70s overnight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hot and humid on Friday with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index up to 100. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday afternoon and it will be partly cloudy.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be breaks in the rain, but you should plan for passing showers during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall nearby, so there will be passing showers on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop slightly due to the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Monday and Tuesday. As the rain clears and the sun returns, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.