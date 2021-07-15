Advertise with WMC
Funeral held for 7-year-old boy killed by gunfire in Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A seven-year-old boy was laid to rest in Memphis Wednesday by family and friends.

Kelby Shorty was shot and killed July 4 while watching fireworks.

A Ride of Tears honoring Kelby left from the Liberty Bowl as activists continue to call for an end to an uptick of violence in Memphis. It was an end to an emotional day for family and friends of Kelby.

Kelby’s family released two white doves, symbolizing Kelby and his grandmother flying together in heaven.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives founder, Stevie Moore, spoke on behalf of the Shorty family who was overcome with emotion.

“I go to 17-year-old funerals, 18, 19 year old. For seven years old, if you go in there now and see that baby lying up in that casket, it’s like he’s asleep. And that’s what I’m getting tired of,” said Moore.

Friends, family, and representatives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor Kelby, remembered for among other things, his love of Fortnite.

Memphis police have arrested three people, 19-year-old Jordan Pittman, 20-year-old Angieline Kennedy, and 26-year-old Adonis Wright in connection with his death.

“Until we start back telling, and see something, hear something, say something, this is not going to change. Unfortunately, it’s not going to change,” Moore said.

Later in the afternoon, members of the community, including Kelby’s emotional great-grandmother, gathered for a ride of tears in his honor.

“It wasn’t easy. At 1:25 last Monday when they called me, I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know what to do,” said Kelby’s great-grandmother, Mary Shorty Godwin.

Kelby’s great-grandmother wants Kelby’s murder and these ride of tears events to keep pressure on the community to reduce violence.

“Put these guns down. Put them down. That’s why we march, that’s why we ride, that’s why we do this,” she said.

Memphis police say they’re still searching for two unnamed suspects who are wanted for questioning in Kelby’s death.

