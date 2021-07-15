Grizzlies’ Ja Morant in top 15 NBA jersey sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Grizzlies goal is to, one day, be in the NBA Finals. Jersey sales are another story.

Especially when it comes to Star Guard Ja Morant. Morant’s no. 12 Jersey is a hot item, not only around the country but around the world.

His performance in the first round of the Playoffs against Utah elevated his status with NBA fans everywhere who got to see him on the big stage of the postseason jumping his gear into the Top 15 in the league.

Morant ranked 14th in jersey sales among the league’s stars, one spot ahead of Kawhi Leonard, and one spot behind Anthony Davis, both NBA All-Stars.

The Lakers LeBron James is still the jersey sales king.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks is second. Kevin Durant thrid. ven though Morant and the Grizzlies lasted just five games in the playoffs, his post-season average of 30.2 points ranks seventh among all scorers in the association.

