Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Featuring new arts development

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer features a new arts development and how it could transform the cultural and physical landscapes in Memphis.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss that story and more featured in the latest issue.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

