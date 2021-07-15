Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County

Latest News

Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
TN governor pushes back on claims surrounding youth vaccinations
Police tape.
3 dead in Arkansas home
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk