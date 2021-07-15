Advertise with WMC
Man found guilty of trying to kill supervisor in Whitehaven workplace shooting
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former bakery worker has been found guilty of trying to kill his supervisor in a 2019 workplace shooting.

Marcus Davis, 40, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to testimony, Davis pulled a gun and fired several shots during an argument with a team leader at Bimbo Bakeries in Whitehaven. The worker was shot in the chest and arm but survived.

Davis will be sentenced August 19.

