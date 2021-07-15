Mayor Lee Harris nominates Memphis pediatrician to lead Shelby Co. Health Dept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is in need of a permanent leader and Mayor Lee Harris has a nomination to add to the lineup.

Harris says he believes pediatrician and Memphis native Dr. Michelle Taylor is the right person to lead the health department:

“I believe Dr. Taylor is the right person to lead our Health Department and pull us all toward shared responsibility. She will bring to the job a wealth of knowledge and, as important, compassion and commitment to community. Dr. Taylor has spent the last 20 years in service, as a pediatrician, military veteran, and advocate of public health and access to healthcare. She is from a military family, a family tradition that she has continued as member of the Air National Guard. Additionally, as a White Station High graduate, she has deep roots here and already knows what makes this community so special.”

This comes months after former health director Alisa Haushalter resigned in March amid a federal investigation over reports of vaccine waste, potential vaccine theft and improper vaccinations of children.

Taylor is a White Station High School graduate, with a bachelor of science-biology degree from Howard University, a master of science-epidemiology from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, doctor of public health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University and master in public administration from Harvard University.

Harris’ office says Taylor will be presented to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners’ General Government Committee Wednesday. The full vote on her appointment is set for Monday, July 26.

If approved, her first day on the job will be August 2.

In the meantime, Harris appointed Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall to take over until a permanent director is found.

