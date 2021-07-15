MPD: Ambulance stolen from Memphis hospital overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An ambulance was recovered nearly four miles away from Regional One Hospital after being stolen Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department says they received an anonymous tip that an abandoned Memphis Fire Department ambulance was in the area of Breedlove and St. Charles Street. Officers called the hospital to check with paramedics inside the Emergency Room.

Paramedics stated due to the hospital’s ER ambulance bay being full, they parked the ambulance on the street by the ER with the keys inside and the engine running.

Fire personnel recovered the vehicle and say the ambulance keys, eight ABD pads (guaze) and one pack of Curlex bandages were missing from the unit.

