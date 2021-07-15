Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Planning commission approves food truck ordinance in Blytheville, Ark.

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A vote Tuesday night brought Blytheville, Arkansas one step closer to being able to allow food trucks in the city.

The planning commission unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow food trucks into town with no opposition to the idea from residents.

Many, including the Blytheville Parks director, say this would help boost the economy and help those wanting to start businesses. The ordinance now goes before the city council.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County

Latest News

Debate continues over parking at Tom Lee Park in Memphis
Debate continues over parking at Tom Lee Park in Memphis
Collierville Target to reopen after closure due to fire
The Blues Note destination hotel
New destination hotel, mixed-use development coming soon to the Bluff City
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee on termination of TN top vaccine official