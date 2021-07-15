Planning commission approves food truck ordinance in Blytheville, Ark.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) - A vote Tuesday night brought Blytheville, Arkansas one step closer to being able to allow food trucks in the city.

The planning commission unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow food trucks into town with no opposition to the idea from residents.

Many, including the Blytheville Parks director, say this would help boost the economy and help those wanting to start businesses. The ordinance now goes before the city council.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.