SEC Media Days schedule set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, football is right around the corner, and the re-emergence of SEC Media Days bears it out.

The league is preparing for its media days next week in Birmingham by announcing the players who will attend. For Ole Miss, it’s red hot quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones, who’ll join Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin on the podium.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The California native completed over 70 percent of his passes for a whopping 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last year in what was a COVID-19 shortened 10-game season.

Jones is a dual-threat for the Rebels, both as a defensive back and a return specialist. Jones is averaging more than 26 yards per return over his career, with two touchdowns including this 94 yarder against Texas A&M.

Here’s the schedule in Birmingham next week:

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS JULY 19-22

Monday Afternoon

LSU: Ed Orgeron, Austin Deculus, Derek Stingley Jr.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer, Kingsley Enagbare, Nick Muse

Tuesday Morning

Georgia: Kirby Smart, JT Daniels, Jordan Davis

Tennessee: Josh Heupel, Velus Jones Jr., Alontae Taylor

Tuesday Afternoon

Kentucky: Mark Stoops, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones

Wednesday Morning

Alabama: Nick Saban, Phidarian Mathis, John Metchie III

Vanderbilt: Clark Lea, Bradley Ashmore, Daevion Davis

Wednesday Afternoon

Mississippi State: Mike Leach, Aaron Brule, Austin Williams

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal

Thursday Morning

Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz, Akial Byers, Case Cook

Arkansas: Sam Pittman, Myron Cunningham, Grant Morgan

Auburn: Bryan Harsin, Bo Nix, Owen Pappoe

