SEC Media Days schedule set
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, football is right around the corner, and the re-emergence of SEC Media Days bears it out.
The league is preparing for its media days next week in Birmingham by announcing the players who will attend. For Ole Miss, it’s red hot quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones, who’ll join Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin on the podium.
Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The California native completed over 70 percent of his passes for a whopping 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last year in what was a COVID-19 shortened 10-game season.
Jones is a dual-threat for the Rebels, both as a defensive back and a return specialist. Jones is averaging more than 26 yards per return over his career, with two touchdowns including this 94 yarder against Texas A&M.
Here’s the schedule in Birmingham next week:
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS JULY 19-22
Monday Afternoon
- LSU: Ed Orgeron, Austin Deculus, Derek Stingley Jr.
- South Carolina: Shane Beamer, Kingsley Enagbare, Nick Muse
Tuesday Morning
- Georgia: Kirby Smart, JT Daniels, Jordan Davis
- Tennessee: Josh Heupel, Velus Jones Jr., Alontae Taylor
Tuesday Afternoon
- Kentucky: Mark Stoops, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal
- Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones
Wednesday Morning
- Alabama: Nick Saban, Phidarian Mathis, John Metchie III
- Vanderbilt: Clark Lea, Bradley Ashmore, Daevion Davis
Wednesday Afternoon
- Mississippi State: Mike Leach, Aaron Brule, Austin Williams
- Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal
Thursday Morning
- Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz, Akial Byers, Case Cook
- Arkansas: Sam Pittman, Myron Cunningham, Grant Morgan
- Auburn: Bryan Harsin, Bo Nix, Owen Pappoe
