Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SEC Media Days schedule set

SEC Football Media Days Logo
SEC Football Media Days Logo(Southeastern Conference)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Believe it or not, football is right around the corner, and the re-emergence of SEC Media Days bears it out.

The league is preparing for its media days next week in Birmingham by announcing the players who will attend. For Ole Miss, it’s red hot quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones, who’ll join Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin on the podium. 

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, returns as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. The California native completed over 70 percent of his passes for a whopping 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns last year in what was a COVID-19 shortened 10-game season. 

Jones is a dual-threat for the Rebels, both as a defensive back and a return specialist. Jones is averaging more than 26 yards per return over his career, with two touchdowns including this 94 yarder against Texas A&M.

Here’s the schedule in Birmingham next week:

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS JULY 19-22

Monday Afternoon

  • LSU: Ed Orgeron, Austin Deculus, Derek Stingley Jr.
  • South Carolina: Shane Beamer, Kingsley Enagbare, Nick Muse

Tuesday Morning

  • Georgia: Kirby Smart, JT Daniels, Jordan Davis
  • Tennessee: Josh Heupel, Velus Jones Jr., Alontae Taylor

Tuesday Afternoon

  • Kentucky: Mark Stoops, Darian Kinnard, Josh Paschal
  • Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral, Jaylon Jones

Wednesday Morning

  • Alabama: Nick Saban, Phidarian Mathis, John Metchie III
  • Vanderbilt: Clark Lea, Bradley Ashmore, Daevion Davis

Wednesday Afternoon

  • Mississippi State: Mike Leach, Aaron Brule, Austin Williams
  • Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher, Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal

Thursday Morning

  • Missouri: Eliah Drinkwitz, Akial Byers, Case Cook
  • Arkansas: Sam Pittman, Myron Cunningham, Grant Morgan
  • Auburn: Bryan Harsin, Bo Nix, Owen Pappoe

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Memphis crime
Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight
St. Bernards ICU currently only has around 5 patients suffering from COVID symptoms, but...
Mississippi reports at least 7 kids in ICU with COVID-19

Latest News

Tennessee football recruit
Memphian Cameron Miller picks Tennessee football
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown speaks on new position with UofM Tigers
Larry Brown on Tigers Basketball: 'can be anything we want it to be'
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown speaks on new position with UofM Tigers
WATCH: Hall of Fame Coach Larry Brown take UofM assistant coach position