WATCH: SCHD update on rising COVID-19 cases and Delta variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 183 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with an active case count of 1,222.

The active case count remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28, but topped that marker Monday morning is continuing on an upward trend for the last three days.

Shelby County Health Department is holding a press conference to discuss current case numbers and the Delta variant weeks after their last weekly update.

The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases was crushed last week as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142 on July 9.

As of Thursday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 136 new cases per day, and the number continues to increase as officials report 100+ each day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 27 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Health officials worry the positivity rate will keep climbing as the Delta variant begins to surge across the Mid-South region.

SCHD department did not report any additional virus-related deaths Thursday morning.

Shelby County has had 101,101 cases and 1,700 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 708,042 vaccines have been administered with 396,050 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

