Southern Christian Leadership Conference joins campaign to free Pervis Payne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference is joining the national fight in freeing Pervis Payne.

Payne, a Tennessee inmate on death row, has maintained his innocence for more than 30 years after being convicted of killing Charisse Christopher and her son Nicholas in 1987.

The SCLC says its president and CEO Dr. Charles Steele, “is using his voice to shine a light on the injustice in Mr. Payne’s case where a Black man with intellectual disability was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a white woman and her child.”

Steele will be joined by clergy and lawyers to announce the organization’s stance on the matter.

A rally in support of the #FreePervisPayne campaign is also planned for Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

