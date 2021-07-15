Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturned, lanes closed on Hwy 385

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are trying to head into Collierville this morning, you may run into a bit of traffic on Highway 385, Bill Morris Parkway.

A tractor-trailer overturned heavily impacting eastbound lanes between Houston Levee Road and South Byhalia. The lanes remain closed as emergency crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

We are working to learn more on any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Memphis crime
Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight
St. Bernards ICU currently only has around 5 patients suffering from COVID symptoms, but...
Mississippi reports at least 7 kids in ICU with COVID-19

Latest News

Overnight shooting under investigation in Downtown Memphis
Dog muzzle mailed to Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Tennessee’s former vaccine official mailed dog muzzle before being fired
Planning commission approves food truck ordinance in Blytheville, Ark.
Planning commission approves food truck ordinance in Blytheville, Ark.
Women terrorized by intruder in midtown Memphis; police searching for suspect
Women terrorized by intruder