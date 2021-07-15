Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer overturned, lanes closed on Hwy 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are trying to head into Collierville this morning, you may run into a bit of traffic on Highway 385, Bill Morris Parkway.

A tractor-trailer overturned heavily impacting eastbound lanes between Houston Levee Road and South Byhalia. The lanes remain closed as emergency crews continue to clean up the wreckage.

We are working to learn more on any injuries.

