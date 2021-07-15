Whataburger opening 5 restaurants in Memphis area, hiring nearly 1,000 employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger is opening five locations in the Memphis area over the next year making nearly 1,000 jobs available to folks in the Mid-South.

The locations and dates include:

The company says it plans to hire 530 local employees this year and a total of 930 by the end of 2022.

Anyone interested in learning more about Whataburger careers in the greater Memphis area can visit whataburger.com/careers.

