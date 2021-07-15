Woman charged after man left in critical condition after neglect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing a neglect charge after her fiancée was found living in filthy conditions.

According to the affidavit, the victim was visited by his daughter in Memphis and he was found lying on the floor covered in urine. He refused medical attention.

Five days later, the victim’s daughter visited again and found him in the same condition. This time, she observed maggots on his body. He was taken to Methodist in critical condition.

Investigators say Tammy Hardin admitted to being engaged to the victim and lived with him for more than 10 years. She is now facing aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.