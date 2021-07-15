Women terrorized by intruder in midtown Memphis; police searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Women who live off Jackson Avenue in Midtown tell a terrifying story about a man coming into their homes under the cover of darkness, crouching and staring at them.

The women say they are really frightened and want police to catch the intruder.

“I really am terrified,” said one women who did not want be identified out of fear.

That woman lives near two of the victims of a man who is going into single women’s houses.

“I was contacted by a neighbor who asked if I had any video footage from the night an intruder came in her house. I told her no,” the woman said.

But she did talk with the woman, who only wanted to be known as Sarah, and heard her terrifying story.

It was June 29 at around 3:30 a.m. Sarah was showering and preparing to catch an early flight with her teenage son.

“I saw a figure in the doorway. The light was turned off. He was standing back. He opened the door wider. He stepped in, made eye contact at me, and just casually let go of the door knob and walked away,” explained Sarah.

Sarah screamed and ran to her son’s room and called police. The man was gone.

“When he left, I couldn’t tell if he was coming back,” she said.

Sarah said police searched her home and found her security lights and outdoor lights had been unscrewed. Nothing was taken from the house.

She believes the man had been watching her.

“It’s the most scared I’ve ever been in my life,” Sarah said.

It happened again Tuesday on North Trezevant and Jackson. Police say a woman was asleep when her dog started barking. She woke up and saw a tall, thin man, at least six feet, dressed all in black hunched over in a corner, watching her. It’s the same description that Sarah gave. She stated screaming and the man ran out of the room. The man was gone by the time police arrived.

Her purse was missing and the victim believes the man came in through a window.

A few nights before that, there was another strange occurrence in the neighborhood.

“I got home, it was about 10 at night and someone banged on my door very loudly, and that never happens. When I went to the door no one was there.”

She has plans if the person comes back.

“I have a large dog and I’m keeping my doors locked . I’ve checked all my windows because he goes through people’s windows. I have pepper spray. I have a knife.”

If you have any information about who this man is, police want to know. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

