$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

I-55 shooting suspect
I-55 shooting suspect(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County CrimeStoppers are offering up $2,000 in reward money in exchange for information on a suspect involved in an interstate shooting.

The incident happened on July 2 where the suspect allegedly fired shots out of a parked vehicle on the side of I-55 near the old bridge. Arkansas authorities released images of the man holding a gun through the window of the vehicle.

Officials say he fired the shots into a tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the crime was originally reported once the driver got to Tennessee, but was only reported to authorities in Arkansas on Friday.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Investigators say no one was injured during the incident but the truck was damaged.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444. All callers will remain anonymous.

