Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting

Caption
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eight people are behind bars, and seven of their victims are identified, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says, after an undercover sting in Lee County.

DPS has not released details of the investigation, but here’s a list of who was charged with each human trafficking crime:

  • Dewayne K. Davis, 51, charged with child exploitation
  • Noe Andres Muz, 34, charged with child exploitation
  • Keelan Jerome Smithy, 30, charged with child exploitation
  • Willis Dewayne Traylor, 40, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamines and cocaine
  • Bobby Wade Green, 54, charged with promoting prostitution
  • Keenan Hardy, 32, had three felony warrants for domestic violence out of Illinois, arrested for extradition

MBI says two more individuals were charged with promoting prostitution, and their names will be released upon arrest.

“My administration will do whatever it takes to bring human traffickers to justice, and this operation sends a message that we won’t stand idly by while they exploit those who are most vulnerable,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Human traffickers should think twice before stepping foot into Mississippi.”

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to put an end to human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our agency is committed to referring human trafficking victims to dedicated services and arresting the criminals behind their exploitation.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas
Whataburger opening 5 restaurants in Memphis area, hiring nearly 1,000 employees

Latest News

Argentina flight lands in Memphis for COVID vaccines
Memphis International hosts second cargo jet for COVID-19 vaccines
Interstate shooting: Reward for info on I-55 shooting suspect
Interstate shooting: Reward for info on I-55 shooting suspect
Pervis Payne in court
Pervis Payne faces judge on status of intellectual disability case
I-40 bridge update
I-40 bridge construction to resume 24/7 operations
Ida B. Wells parade
‘Here to stay’: Ida B. Wells Celebration Week wraps up with parade, statue unveiling