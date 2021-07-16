Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Practice these tips to stay calm during a panic attack

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A panic attack, a sudden episode of intense fear that triggers severe physical reactions without a real danger or apparent cause. Typical attacks can last for ten to 20 minutes. But severe ones can last for hours. And, in any given year, 2.4 million Americans will develop a full-blown panic disorder.

Sweaty palms, shaky hands, dizziness, chills, nausea, impending doom. This year, eleven percent of all Americans will experience a panic attack. Mayo Clinic reports that frequent panic attacks can lead to life-long health problems, with an increased risk for suicide, substance abuse, and anxiety disorders.

“We think about anxiety, depression, these other emotional disorders as having, as arising from a number of vulnerabilities, ”Jill Ehrenreich-May, an associate professor of phycology at the University of Miami told Ivanhoe.

Experts say you can regain control by stimulating the vagus nerve located on both sides of the voice box by chewing gum or humming. This sends signals to the brain that the body is not actually under attack. Breathing can also calm your sympathetic nerves. Doctors recommend the four-seven-eight method. Next, psychologists say distract. By pushing your body physically or laughing you are regulating emotions. Finally, have a plan, being prepared, even if just with a journal or fidget spinner, can greatly improve the outcome of a panic attack.

Psychologists also say that by having strong routines and rituals you can prevent future panic attacks. Exerts highly encourage putting a familiar ritual in place before panic-inducing activities to help achieve calm.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas
Whataburger opening 5 restaurants in Memphis area, hiring nearly 1,000 employees
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Practice these tips to stay calm during a panic attack
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
CMO cites ‘lack of leadership’ as reason for recommending termination of Tenn. top vaccination...
Documents detail reasonings for termination of Tennessee’s top vaccination official
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year