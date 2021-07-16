Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed MPD lieutenant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A driver who hit and killed a Memphis police lieutenant in 2019 pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and 13 other criminal accounts Friday.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Marquell Griffin, 52, was intoxicated and speeding when Lt. Myron Fair was killed. Griffin was scheduled to go to trial Monday, but pleaded guilty as charged to all counts.

Griffin pleaded guilty to the following:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Three counts of vehicular homicide

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver

Five counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants or drugs

One count of reckless driving

Griffin has two prior DUI convictions.

According to the district attorney’s office, the crash happened in March 2019. As Fair waited at a stoplight in a northbound lane of Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road, Griffin’s SUV struck his vehicle from behind, causing it to flop and roll over several lanes of traffic.

Investigators say tests showed the SUV was traveling at 117 mph five seconds before the crash ad 94 mph at impact. Griffin had a .166 BAC. Several plastic baggies of marijuana were also found in his vehicle.

Aggravated vehicular homicide is a class A felony and carries from 15 to 25 years in prison.

