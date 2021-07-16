Expanded child tax credit being distributed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Child tax credits from the American Rescue Plan are being distributed to parents who qualify and opted for the monthly amounts.

Child tax credits were upped to $3,600 per child under seven and $3,000 for ages seven through 18, but this is only for a year.

This is something Congressman Steve Cohen made clear at his visit to the Higher Learning Enrichment Academy in Memphis Thursday.

“So, now we’re working on the infrastructure bill, what they call human infrastructure bill, which is the $3.6 trillion proposal that would make it permanent,” said Cohen.

Statewide breakdowns from the White House show 385,000 families in Arkansas will receive payments, 360,000 in Mississippi, and 750,000 in Tennessee.

164,000 of those children are in Cohen’s district.

“That’s 92 percent of the kids in Shelby County. It’s not just lower income but lower income and middle income,” said Cohen.

“It will be beneficial for parents who are suffering from the pandemic,” Takila Phillips, parent of Higher Learning Enrichment Academy Academy student,

Phillips’s daughter Daliyah is one of the students at Higher Learning Enrichment Academy. She’ll be receiving tax credits and says it’s important other parents know the right information to receiving payments themselves.

“Hopefully, the benefit will go in the right direction, as far as not just the parents, but the kids,” Phillips said.

Cohen says the American Rescue Plan was passed almost solely by Democrats, and if it has to be the same way with future spending packages, he’ll cast his vote in support.

