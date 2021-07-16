Advertise with WMC
Family speaks out after 7-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Memphis
By Janice Broach
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the same day a seven-year-old boy was buried after being shot and killed by a stray bullet, a seven- year-old girl was shot in the leg when someone shot at the car she was riding in.

Relatives and friends want to know when will it all end.

“It all happened so fast. We were in the house, heard two gunshots,” said family member Dishun Felix.

Relatives like Felix couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“The baby was crying. It’s sad. Like Memphis has just got to do better,” Felix said.

Police say the child and her parents had just left Wash World on Lamar when they pulled onto Semmes heading to Sharpe where a relative lived.

“They were driving, trying to stop over here for my niece to really use the restroom.”

When the family heard loud honking on Sharpe, they saw a newer model Toyota Camry pull around three cars. The passenger side window was lowered slightly and shots were fired at the family’s car. The child’s father said his daughter cried “Daddy” when she was shot in the leg. It happened at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“I can’t believe it happened in broad daylight. It’s bad enough you shooting, but to aim at a child, to shoot into a car, that’s unacceptable,” relative Telisha Felix said.

The suspects took off. It was the same day the family of seven-year-old Kelby Shorty held his memorial service and funeral. He was shot and killed by a stray bullet July 4  as he watched fireworks. Police charged three people in connection with that case.

Police say the deaths of 10 children have been classified as murders.

The seven-year-old girl is recovering at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

“We don’t need any of this violence. We need to stop this. This needs to stop,”

Memphis police say the suspect was in a gray or silver newer model Toyota Camry with tinted windows. If you know who the shooter is or have any information police can use, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

