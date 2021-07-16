Ida B Wells Celebration Week wraps up with parade, statue unveiling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida B. Wells Celebration Week honoring the journalist and activist is wrapping up Friday with a parade in Downtown Memphis.

Wells’ connection to the Bluff City began as a teacher at the Woodstock School in Shelby County in the late 1800s and a journalist with an office front on Beale Street.

The parade, led by Wells’ great-granddaughter Michelle Duster, will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Main and Beale and end at Robert Church Park.

Following the parade, a statue of Wells will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fourth and Beale. The figure will stand next to First Baptist Beale Street Church where Wells ran her newspaper.

