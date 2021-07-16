Juvenile indicted in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile defendant has been indicted in a drive-by shooting that occurred last summer.

According to the Shelby County Office of the District Attorney, the defendant Robert Cobb, now 18, was in a passing vehicle and shot Avery Boyd near Kirby Parkway and East Raines Road. Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cobb was identified as a suspect and police came to his home five days later. Cobb reportedly ran out the back door carrying a pistol and an AR rifle. He was captured without incident.

