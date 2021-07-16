Memphis man charged with ambulance theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are charging a man with theft of property after he stole an ambulance and medical equipment.

According to the affidavit, the ambulance was parked on the street with the engine running when Desai Billingsley got in and drove it away on July 15. The ambulance was valued at $258,000, equipment $113,000 and disposable equipment at $4,508

The ambulance was found unoccupied at Breedlove Street and St. Charles Avenue, and Billingsley stole one pack of Curlex bandages, eight ABD pads and the keys to the ambulance.

Police found Billingsley after a video was posted on social media of him getting out of the vehicle, where he laughed about stealing the ambulance before walking away with the items he stole from it.

