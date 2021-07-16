Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MPD investigating shots fired on I-240

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation on I-240 has part of the interstate shut down Thursday night.

A scene is underway at exit 17 near Mt. Moriah Road.

The Memphis Police Department says its investigating shots reportedly being fired in the area. No one was injured. Currently, the right lane of the eastbound exit ramp is blocked and also the right shoulder.

Stay with WMC online and on air as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Police: Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building in Mississippi
fire department responds to triple death
Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks

Latest News

Man found guilty of trying to kill supervisor in Whitehaven workplace shooting
Man found guilty in workplace shooting
Memphis in May responds to redevelopment plan for Tom Lee Park
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
CMO cites ‘lack of leadership’ as reason for recommending termination of Tenn. top vaccination...
Documents detail reasonings for termination of Tennessee’s top vaccination official